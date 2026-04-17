State may increase bobcat hunting quota, add weapons

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources proposed a quota increase for bobcat hunting and trapping. Animal welfare advocates say that could lead to the animal’s extinction in the state.

Last November the state allowed people to trap bobcats, for the first time since 1969, when the species was listed as endangered from a lack of hunting regulation and habitat loss. The species was removed from the list in 2005 .

State lawmakers made it legal to hunt bobcats in 2024. Bill author, Sen. Scott Baldwin (R-Noblesville) said the population grew out of control — devastating squirrel, rabbit and turkey populations on his property in southern Indiana.

The state does allow property owners and farmers to request nuisance permits to kill bobacats. According to the Indiana DNR, those requests jumped 140% over seven years.

In 2025 DNR set the first statewide quota at 250 bobcats in 40 southern Indiana counties. People reached that number within a month .

Now the state is looking to expand the quota to 400. It also proposed allowing the use of weapons to hunt and kill.

Indiana DNR Communications Director Holly Lawson said that after the inaugural season, the update aims to “responsibly manage Indiana’s bobcat population.”

But animal welfare advocates worry the rise could lead to the animals’ extinction in the state.

The state does not have hard population numbers, it uses estimates and reports from sightings. In the Indiana DNR’s latest report from 2024 , a volunteer survey, Archer’s Index, found the average to be 4 bobcats every 1,000 hours. That was up from the 1990s when the survey showed 1 bobcat for every 1,000 hours.

Indiana State Director of Humane World for Animals Samantha Chapman said the state’s plan to increase its quota is both concerning and irresponsible, especially without an official count.

“So bobcats are Indiana’s last native wildcat and really last apex predator,” Chapman said. “And so with those increased hunting and trapping quotas, we really could see an imbalance of wildlife species across the state.”

Chapman said, unlike deer hunting where the animal’s meat is routinely consumed, bobcat hunting is just for sport. Some hunters might consume bobcat meat, but it is not common.

“They are not used for food or any type of subsistence hunting, and so when this season is truly opened only for trophy hunting,” she said. “It really is disturbing for those who value Hoosier wildlife alive.”

Chapman said she would rather see Indiana follow neighboring state Ohio’s policies . The state lists the animal as a protected species which prohibits the hunting and trapping.

Public comment is open on the proposal online and by mail through May 19.

There is also a public meeting May 19, 12:30-3 p.m. ET, at The Garrison in Harrison State Park.