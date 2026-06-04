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Buckle up, parents. Indiana teens will soon be able to earn their driver's licenses sooner

WFYI Public Media | By Caroline Beck
Published June 4, 2026 at 1:03 PM EDT
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Indiana teens will be able to earn their driver’s licenses when they turn 16 instead of having to wait 90 more days, starting July 1.

Indiana teens will soon be able to earn their driver’s licenses at 16, instead of waiting an additional 90 days after their 16th birthday, as current law requires.

The change in the law was approved by the state legislature earlier this year as part of larger transportation legislation that also cracked down on illegal immigrants obtaining commercial driver licenses, or CDLs.

The change for teens’ driver’s licenses will take effect on July 1.

In order for 16-year-olds to earn their licenses, they will still need to meet the following requirements:

  • Pass the driving written test
  • Hold an Indiana Learner’s Permit for 180 days
  • Present a signed log of supervised driving hours
  • Successfully complete a driver’s education program
  • Pass a vision test 
  • Pass a driving test 

Parents or legal guardians must also be willing to assume any financial liability for the teen driver.

Gov. Mike Braun said in a press release that earning a driver’s license is an important right of passage.

“This commonsense change gives families more flexibility while maintaining the strong safety standards and training requirements that help keep Indiana roads safe,” Braun said.

Teens must be 15 years old before they can enroll in a driver’s education program and be able to get a learner’s permit.

The majority of states have laws that allow licenses to be obtained at 16, and some states even go as low as 15 years old.

Contact Government Reporter Caroline Beck at cbeck@wfyi.org
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Caroline Beck
Caroline Beck is a government reporter for WFYI. She previously worked as an education reporter at IndyStar, with a focus on Marion County schools. Before that she covered the statehouse for Alabama Daily News in Montgomery, Alabama.
See stories by Caroline Beck