In razor-thin state Senate race, commission sets dates for recount

Indiana officials released a timeline for recounting votes in Senate District 23, where Sen. Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette) won by just three votes.

The commission also announced it will not take up the question of subpoenaing voters until after the recount is completed.

In addition to the recount, candidate Paula Copenhaver, who received the backing of President Donald Trump, asked the recount commission to subpoena voters she believes are Democrats who illegally crossed over in the election to vote for Deery.

Experts have called the request to subpoena those voters unprecedented.

Copenhaver is one of just two Trump-backed candidates who did not win against incumbent Republicans who opposed redistricting last year. Trump threatened lawmakers who did not support the move with primaries, the majority of which were successful.

Copenhaver’s challenge, if successful, could mean that only one Republican incumbent who opposed the President survived their race.

Recount Director Evan Norris outlined dates for the recount.

Those dates are as follows:

June 16, Tippecanoe County

June 17, Vermillion County

June 18, Parke County

June 22, Montgomery Co.

June 23, Warren County

June 25, Fountain County

June 26, Fountain County

After that, the recount commission will meet in Tippecanoe County to address the issue of subpoenas, although no date has been selected for that meeting.