Indiana unveils exhibit for Great American State Fair celebrating America's 250th birthday

Indiana will participate in the Great American State Fair, one of President Donald Trump’s marquee events for celebrating the country’s 250th birthday.

The event, which will take place on the National Mall from June 25th to July 10th, is meant to evoke a modern-day world’s fair-type celebration. It will showcase unique features and exhibits from states and territories across the country.

This week, the Indiana State Fair Commission unveiled what Indiana plans to display as part of the event.

Five mini-golf courses that highlight various aspects of Indiana culture will showcase the state to a national audience. The mini-golf courses display the Indy 500, the Indiana State Fair, the Pacers and the state’s agricultural businesses.

Executive Director of the Indiana State Fair Commission, Ray Allison, says the idea was to bring a piece of Indiana’s state fair tradition to the nation’s capital.

“This mini golf course was inspired by the FFA golf course at the state fair, so we're tying in our state fair to what we're doing in DC,” Allison said.

Indiana’s state fair dates back to 1852 and is the sixth-oldest state fair in the country, according to Allison.

At least seven states have declined to participate in the event. Connecticut, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington have all decided not to participate for varying reasons.

Gov. Mike Braun said during Monday’s event that he was proud that Indiana is participating and showing off the state’s entrepreneurial spirit and strong economy.

“Our state is one we ought to be proud of, because it's actually, if you've been paying attention, got probably the best fiscal future it's ever had,” Braun said.

The fair is being organized by Freedom 250, a public-private group working with the White House to organize the country’s 250th celebration.

The celebration has drawn criticism over concerns that the event is no longer a “bi-partisan” celebration due to Trump’s increased involvement.