Another state commission faces a shake-up. Some lawmakers see a pattern

Indiana lawmakers are responding to news that the Chairman of the Natural Resources Commission is resigning, citing leadership that has seen fit to “destroy public trust.”

One lawmaker says the move represents a continued sidelining of commissioners by the Braun administration.

Earlier this week, Governor Braun removed the head of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission - seemingly because he disagreed with a decision to raise utility rates.

Now, Natural Resources Commission Chair Bryan Poynter has resigned. He says the Braun administration no longer values the commission's input.

Poynter’s resignation letter, first reported by the Capital Chronicle , outlined concerns with how the Indiana Department of Natural Resources was treating the commission.

“Current department leadership has seen fit to destroy public trust, push forward resource management decisions based on whims and not science, eliminate transparency, and terminate all communication or engagement with the Commission,” Poynter wrote.

Rep. Alex Burton (D-Evansville) serves on the House Natural Resources Committee and said he believes there’s a pattern.

“It feels more like ruling with an iron fist, more so than having all the people at the table who are knowledgeable and may have a difference of opinion,” Burton said.

Burton said that it’s clear Republicans have taken issue with state boards and commissions before, pointing to legislation from this year aimed to reduce administrative red tape.

An initial version of that proposal would have eliminated the Natural Resources Commission entirely, although that was eventually scrapped.

Indiana Republicans made deregulation a priority during the 2026 legislative session.

Burton said it seems like the Braun administration is operating with less transparency.

“We're getting a lot of decisions that are made in the dark, and now the community, the larger community, Hoosiers are left to try to put the pieces of the puzzle together,” he said.

Rep. Randy Novak (D-Michigan City) also released a statement on Poynter’s resignation.

“If trusted, longtime public servants no longer believe they can do their jobs honestly, no Hoosier has reason to believe the next decision was made fairly,” Novak wrote. “We do not fix that by hoping it blows over. We fix it with accountability.”

Holly Lawson, a spokesperson for the Indiana DNR, said while they appreciate Poynter’s years of service, “his letter does not accurately reflect the collaboration among the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the Natural Resources Commission, and the public.”

Lawson said the DNR notified Poynter last year of “process efficiencies” aligned with state law that they would be using with the commission. Those included having the secretary of the commission approve rules for “preliminary adoption”.

“Using this preliminary adoption authority that has been in place for 30 years allows the state’s transparent rulemaking process to begin promptly, rather than waiting months for the next NRC meeting, while still ensuring that commission members retain full opportunity for review, input, and final approval,” Lawson said in an email to WFYI.

The Governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment.