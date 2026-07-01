Michiana communities awarded millions of dollars for road projects

Michiana communities are among those getting funding for road projects, as part of an extra round of Community Crossings Matching Grants.

This week, Indiana awarded another $84 million for projects out of October’s round of applications, after the General Assembly allocated more funding and initial projects ended up costing less than expected.

Locally, Elkhart, St. Joseph and LaPorte counties were each awarded the maximum of $1 million. St. Joseph County’s plans include rehabilitation or reconstruction of portions of Ash, Cleveland and Shively roads, according to application documents approved by the county commissioners last year.

The cities of Goshen and Mishawaka each got about $900,000 in this extra round. Other recipients include Lakeville, Middlebury and Osceola.

