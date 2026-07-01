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Michiana communities awarded millions of dollars for road projects

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published July 1, 2026 at 4:08 PM EDT
A Milestone Contractors worker stops traffic Monday on southbound Ash Road in St. Joseph County, near its bridge over the Indiana Toll Road in Granger, as a crew removes the road surface in preparation for a new layer.
Jeff Parrott
/
WVPE
A Milestone Contractors worker stops traffic Monday on southbound Ash Road in St. Joseph County, near its bridge over the Indiana Toll Road in Granger, as a crew removes the road surface in preparation for a new layer.

Michiana communities are among those getting funding for road projects, as part of an extra round of Community Crossings Matching Grants.

This week, Indiana awarded another $84 million for projects out of October’s round of applications, after the General Assembly allocated more funding and initial projects ended up costing less than expected.

Locally, Elkhart, St. Joseph and LaPorte counties were each awarded the maximum of $1 million. St. Joseph County’s plans include rehabilitation or reconstruction of portions of Ash, Cleveland and Shively roads, according to application documents approved by the county commissioners last year.

The cities of Goshen and Mishawaka each got about $900,000 in this extra round. Other recipients include Lakeville, Middlebury and Osceola.

  • Bremen $571,134.46
  • Elkhart County $1,000,000.00
  • Francesville $342,084.80
  • Goshen $939,282.97
  • Kosciusko County $803,264.12
  • Lakeville $71,846.40
  • LaPorte County $1,000,000.00
  • Marshall County $994,658.36
  • Michigan City $774,697.92
  • Middlebury $238,584.40
  • Mishawaka $899,550.00
  • Osceola $233,804.24
  • Plymouth $717,095.79
  • St. Joseph County $1,000,000.00
  • Starke County $750,189.60
  • Warsaw $431,852.37
Tags
Indiana News Community Crossingsroad fundingroad projects
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger