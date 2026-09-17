ICE arrests 426 people across Indiana, shaking Indianapolis schools and communities

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested 426 individuals across Indiana during a five-day operation that began Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, an operation the agency called Safe Community-Indiana”.

ICE did not publicly confirm the operation until Sept. 16, nearly two weeks after it ended. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett Mayor Joe Hogsett said the agency had not contacted his office in advance.

Most of the operation focused on the Indianapolis metro area, though arrests were made throughout the state.

The operation follows efforts by state leaders to align policy closely with the Trump administration's immigration enforcement efforts . Earlier this year, state lawmakers passed immigration legislation referred to as the FAIRNESS Act that forces local governments, including school districts, police departments and sheriff’s offices, to comply with federal immigration measures.

In a statement, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations acting Assistant Director Patricia Hyde said the arrests involved individuals with criminal histories including sex crimes, assault, domestic violence, drug trafficking,weapons offenses and other offenses including property damage and driving while intoxicated.

“This operation underscores the fact that when law enforcement agencies cooperate, the American people are safer,” Hyde said. “We thank our state and local partners for their support and continued commitment to protecting communities across Indiana and the nation.”

ICE said officers also arrested members of transnational gangs including MS-13, 18th Street and Tren de Aragua.

The agency’s press release described the operation as consistent with Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s commitment to arresting and deporting criminal illegal aliens and “keeping with President Trump’s promise to make America safe again.”

However, ICE's own agency statistics show that roughly 70% of those currently detained have no criminal convictions, according to an analysis from NPR .

Gov. Mike Braun also said he was unaware of the ICE activity ahead of time. He said it seemed the Trump Administration’s policy of going after the worst first had changed.

“It does vary a little bit from the approach of the worst first,” Braun said September 9. “But whenever they're looking for those offenders, they're going to come across others.”

Student stay home during surge, festival cancelled

For many Hoosiers the increased activity was also a surprise.

Meredith Shand lives in the Riverside neighborhood and witnessed one of her neighbors be taken by ICE. Shand was mowing her yard when she suddenly saw multiple unmarked SUVs stop at her neighbor's house and detained a man living there.

She said the interaction lasted no more than 10 minutes, but its impact on her neighbors on her street has been much longer.

“Everybody just pretty much stays within their fence now,” Shand said. “Like nobody wants to cross the threshold anymore, so that they can make it back inside really quick.”

ICE’s increased presence in Indianapolis also affected schools in the city, especially those serving students with mixed legal status.

A school on the city’s west side told WFYIits usual daily attendance rate is 95%. But by the end of the week on Sept. 4th, its attendance rate had dropped to as low as 40%.

WFYI is not naming the school because leaders expressed safety concerns for their students.

The school leader said they received messages from parents and community members saying they were scared to leave their homes as federal agents made arrests across the city.

“This is impacting everybody, no matter what (legal) status they have,” the administrator told WFYI.

After the operation, the Tippecanoe Latino Festival announced it was canceling the Sept. 12 event. In Indianapolis, the annual La Plaza event is still planned for this weekend. Mirka Ramos,development director for La Plaza, said concerns linger regarding ICE but it’s important for Latinos in Indianapolis to feel seen. “There is a community beyond the Latino community that are friends and allies of ours that are here, and that you know we all belong in this community,” Ramos said.

ICE said the operation in Indiana was similar to those in other major metropolitan areas including Atlanta and the Washington, D.C. area.

Contact WFYI Government Reporter Caroline Beck at cbeck@wfyi.org