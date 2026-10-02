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Tip line for bullying, school safety concerns to launch in Indiana

WFYI Public Media | By Amelia Pak-Harvey
Published October 2, 2026 at 3:58 PM EDT
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Gov. Mike Braun announced a school safety tip line Friday, Oct. 2, that will allow the public to anonymously report safety concerns for schools statewide.

Indiana will launch a $1 million tip line for schools statewide to monitor potential safety threats beginning next year.

The tip line, announced by Gov. Mike Braun Friday, will provide around-the-clock monitoring at no cost to schools, which can opt to enroll in the program through the Central Indiana Educational Service Center.

Students, families and staff will be able to anonymously report concerns about “bullying, threats, violence, or concerns about someone who may be struggling,” Braun said in the video announcement.

“Every Hoosier student deserves a safe place to learn,” Braun said. “So if you’re worried about yourself or someone else, speak up.”

During the 2025-26 academic year, schools statewide reported five students arrested for possession of a firearm and 1,835 incidents of physical bullying out of Indiana’s roughly 1 million public school students. In the previous year, there were 20 firearm arrests and over 2,000 physical bullying incidents reported, according to a bullying and safety report required by state law.

Schools also reported 183 student arrests for battery, roughly the same as the 179 reported in 2024-25.

The Indiana Department of Education used to be required to publish how often students injured school employees. Legislation in 2026 ended that requirement. The most recent public data shows schools reported 4,133 unique injuries in the 2024-2025 school year.

Contact WFYI Education Reporter Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@wfyi.org
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