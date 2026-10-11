Debate continues over Michigan City data center moratorium language

A data center moratorium could once again be moving forward in Michigan City, but who controls the language is a topic of debate.

The city council introduced, then tabled, an ordinance last month, to give the city’s planning department a chance to weigh in. But this week, council members announced a new ordinance, similar to the last one.

It would suspend the approval of new data center developments, until the city adds regulations to its zoning ordinance or until July 31, 2028. It explicitly excludes both phases of Google’s current development.

Council member Bryant Dabney said the pause would let city officials evaluate the Google project, before allowing more.

“Not something that we heard happened in Texas or in Tennessee or wherever it may be. We’ll be able to get real data regarding noise, water usage, energy and so forth, from a data center right here in Michigan City,” Dabney said.

But the sponsors of the original ordinance complained that they weren’t consulted about the new one. Council member Joseph Nelson called it disingenuous.

"I worked my butt off for this, me and Nancy [Moldenhauer] and a lot of good people," Nelson said. "So, for you to come in and swoop and do this and not speak to me or Nancy about this, I do not appreciate that."

Reaction from residents was mixed. While they want a moratorium, they had concerns with the way the ordinance was written and presented.

Just Transition Northwest Indiana Executive Director Ashley Williams opposed letting the moratorium end as soon as new regulations are adopted.

“It pauses just long enough to create an illusion of action while the planning department skates in an M-3 Data Center zoning district that we know it’s been working on behind the scenes, without public knowledge or input up until this point,” Williams told council members.

Residents also voiced concerns about Google’s data center, including potential emissions from diesel generators and the storage of diesel fuel.

Since the ordinance wasn’t filed in time for the council to take official action Tuesday, a formal first reading is scheduled for the next meeting.