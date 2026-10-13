As deadline approaches for FEMA disaster assistance, officials urge residents to take action

Nearly 60,000 Hoosiers have applied for assistance since severe storms hit the state in August and flooding led to a major disaster declaration. That's what Gov. Mike Braun and other state and federal officials told reporters Tuesday during a briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center.

State officials said they're moving to the next stage of recovery, trying to transition storm-displaced residents into long-term housing. But they warned that the state deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is coming up on Oct. 25.

Jonathan Whitham is executive director of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. He encouraged disaster survivors to apply for assistance, even if they don't think they need it.

"The weather is going to get cold quickly, and even if you don't think you need that assistance right now, I would encourage you to please apply for that FEMA assistance," Whitham said.

People unable to live in their homes due to the severe storms may be eligible for FEMA rental assistance for up to 18 months while repairs to a home are being made.

Those in need are encouraged to call 1-800-621-3362, visit disasterassistance.gov , or visit one of the in-person sites around the state .

The federal government has disbursed roughly $142 million in assistance to Indiana, according to a FEMA official. Indiana has contributed about $32 million to families and individuals in need of assistance.

Whitham said as recovery projects continue, including construction on a washed-out bridge in Carmel , the total cost will continue to rise.

"When all is said and done, we will be probably closer to [1] billion dollars from FEMA assistance, state assistance, insurance, all things considered," he said.

That's still lower than most of the wide estimated range previously given by Gov. Mike Braun. On Tuesday the governor acknowledged that range — between $500 million to $5 billion — was expansive.

"When they were talking five billion [dollars], that to me seemed way out of scope. We're not to five hundred million yet, but a lot of the ones still out there could add up," Braun said.

Braun noted Indiana has been moving quickly through the disaster recovery stages, underlining, as he has in the past, that the state disaster declaration came from the federal government at "the speed of light."