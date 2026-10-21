State Sen. Ron Alting to resign following shoplifting allegations

An Indiana Senator accused of shoplifting has announced his intention to resign.

Lafayette Republican Ron Alting posted Wednesday that he has been undergoing testing for concerning changes in his judgment and will step down from the Senate.

It’s too late for Alting to take his name off the November ballot, but in a post made on social media, he said he plans to bring his nearly 30 years of public service to an end.

“After many difficult conversations with my family, my doctors and people I have trusted for many years, I have concluded that I need to bring my time in public office to an end and devote my attention to my health and my family,” Alting’s post read.

Alting has served Indiana in Senate District 22, which covers Tippecanoe and Carroll Counties, since 1998

A spokesperson for Senate Republican leadership confirmed that Alting had announced his intention to resign to current Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray.

The Lafayette-based Journal and Courier has reported allegations of multiple instances of shoplifting, including in Florida . A special prosecutor has been assigned to Alting’s case .

Alting did not address specific allegations but said he takes responsibility for his actions.

“I did things that were wrong and completely out of character for me. I take responsibility for my actions,” Alting said. “I am deeply sorry for the hurt and disappointment I have caused my family, friends, colleagues, constituents and the store employees involved.”

Alting’s opponent, Democrat Natasha Baker, previously released a statement saying that residents would soon vote on “what kind of future we want for District 22,” while wishing Alting and his family well.

Local Republicans said earlier this month that it was too soon to call for Alting to resign, noting they would wait until after the election to see where things stand.

Alting said that if he is reelected, his successor will be chosen by the party’s vacancy process, which “will produce an outstanding leader who will serve Senate District 22 and its people well.”