Gov. Mike Braun announced his reelection campaign for governor Monday, citing his desire to build on affordability wins he’s achieved during his first two years in the position.

Braun made the announcement at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s museum and said he will continue to focus on “kitchen table issues.”

Braun acknowledged significant losses the Republican Party faced nationwide and in Indiana during the midterm election.

“What do you take from what we learned a couple weeks ago? It's just like in business, you got to listen to the customer. If you're not listening to the customer, they're probably not going to be buying from you,” Braun said.

Braun also announced a statewide “affordability tour” with plans to visit all 92 counties to talk with Hoosiers about the cost-of-living challenges they face.

Braun pointed to his work on such issues, including the suspension of the state’s gas tax , pushing for more funding for childcare vouchers , enacting ‘historic’ property tax relief and overhauling the state’s utilities regulatory commission .

Braun was elected governor in 2024, before that served in the U.S. Senate from 2019 to 2025. He was also a state representative from 2014 to 2017, and before that, he served on the Jasper School Board for a decade.

On Monday night, Braun said he had no intention of slowing down his pace in his bid for office.

“I love the competition. I love the battle, and I've never been more fired up about doing something again,” Braun said.

Braun highlighted issues including funding of public education, utility rate regulations, data centers, property tax relief, higher education affordability and business development during his announcement Monday.

Voters won’t see Braun’s name on the ballot until Nov. 2028.