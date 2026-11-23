Indiana aims to be part of the future of drone manufacturing and testing. U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind) sat down with Jill Sheridan to talk about the state’s involvement in technology development and its aim to be a leader in the sector.

This interview has been edited for style and clarity.

Jill Sheridan: I think a lot of Hoosiers probably don't know that Indiana is one of only nine UAS federal sites. What is UAS?

U.S. Sen. Todd Young: It's an unmanned aerial system. It's a drone. It's an aircraft that flies remotely, and they've been called UAVs and other things over the years. But they are all the rave and very important to our our growing economy, and to our war fighters.

Sheridan: So you were recently in Terre Haute. There, specifically, what happens at this site?

Young: This site, which will span the contours are still being drafted, but it's going to span a broad geographic area, so not just Terre Haute, although that will sort of be an epicenter of it, but it it can go up to Purdue and up further north and down south by Atterbury, et cetera. But what happens there is we test drones.

That is important to military units or law enforcement and groups or companies that want to test drones, but it's also very important because manufacturers need to test every iteration of a new design, and they can't be traveling across the country to do that. So we want more manufacturers located here, by or within our test site, so that they can test and manufacture here and employ 1000s of Hoosiers as we head into the future.

Sheridan: I mean, a little more about why Indiana is really primed to be a great location to do this work.

Young: Well, we're not only the most manufacturing-intensive state in the country, but it's not lost on the world of of drone makers and designers and and deployers that we also have a rich heritage of aviation history and innovation and that plays into it, and our state has done a good job organizing itself to land this drone corridor and designation.

Sheridan: So you've written about Lake Michigan as well and how the shoreline might play into the development of this type of technology.

Young: Well, that's right because in addition to drones that fly in the air, there are actually unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) and, and underwater UUVs. If we really become competent in the UAV design and development that shoreline could become very valuable to us as well. Now, what I'm most excited about when I think of employing Hoosiers to test and to manufacture drones is that these won't require a four-year education.

We need to create a space in this growing dynamic economy in which everyone can thrive, and this creates some of those positions that people will aspire to. It's important work as well. It's national security oriented because if we become good at designing and deploying drones for agricultural purposes, and where law enforcement might use to check out a dangerous area before deploying cops.

Those same technologies can be used to help our war fighters, because as we see from our screens, the future of war fighting is going to be very much linked to drones and distributed technology. And why not make it here?

Sheridan: I mean, right now, a lot of it is made in China.

Young: That's right. It is. It's made in China. In fact, just a couple of months ago, I went out on a demonstration where farmers were demonstrating their their drone products, and most of that drone technology does come from China. Let's make that technology here.

Sheridan: If somebody listening to this was, you know, a little bit hesitant because they might not want that future flying across Indiana, what might you say to that person?

Young: Well, this is why we consulted a lot with the governor. Why we thought it was important to get community leader buy-in to this concept, and as they develop the lines, the contours around that test site, they're going to have to be sensitive to community concerns and and and and needs, et cetera. All the things Hoosiers would be concerned about need to be attended to, and and then we can seize the opportunities.

Sheridan: Thank you so much, Senator, for taking time today.

Young: Thank you, Jill.