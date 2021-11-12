Governor Gretchen Whitmer signs two-year vehicle registration bill into law

Michiganders will be able to register their vehicles for two years at a time under a new state law.

The governor signed a bill Wednesday allowing for the extended registration period.

Republican state Representative Steve Johnson is the bill’s sponsor. He said the state would get the same fee collection revenue—just a year earlier.

“So we have to make sure that we’re cognizant of that, we don’t spend it like drunken sailors and realize, ‘Hey we have to make sure we’re wise with this because there will be a decrease in the second year but the total amount of money is still the same," he said.

Before, vehicle registration expired annually on the owner’s birthday in most circumstances.

Governor’s office spokesperson Bobby Leddy said the state has the extra money to make up for potentially lost revenue from collecting fewer service fees on annual renewals.

"Our number one goal is to help save Michiganders time and money. The state has a $3.5 billion surplus because we were able to get our economy moving quicker than most states coming out of the pandemic," Leddy said.

A partner bill previously signed by the governor would adjust the recreation passport fee for two-year registrations. Both changes take effect next October.

