Canadian judge grants injunction to end blockade of Ambassador Bridge

A judge in Ontario Superior Court granted an injunction Friday to clear a blockade that's been obstructing the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor for five days.

Chief Justice Geoffrey B. Morawetz's ruling was set to take effect at 7 p.m.

The Automobile Parts Manufacturers' Association brought the suit after disrupted supply chains resulted in shift cancelations and closures at auto plants in Michigan and other parts of the U.S. and Canada.

The injunction takes effect the same day as the Ontario Premier declared a state of emergency over the protests, saying he wanted to make it “crystal clear” that it's illegal to block critical infrastructure.

The ruling clears the way for police to remove protesters from the bridge, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said in a statement after the court's decision.

"Local, regional and national law enforcement will collaborate and coordinate how best to respond to this legal ruling and seek to reopen the Ambassador Bridge. No operational details will be disclosed, to ensure the safety and security of all involved," Dilkens said.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has offered heavy equipment to help clear trucks from the bridge, Dilkens said.

