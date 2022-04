Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow’s viral floor speech has been viewed more than 14.5 million times. She was pushing back against baseless attacks from Republican state Sen. Lana Theis of Brighton. In a fundraising email, Theis accused McMorrow and other Democrats of wanting to groom and sexualize children.

As part of the weekly series MichMash, McMorrow tells Jake Neher that she hopes her response will encourage more people to speak out.