© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Michigan News

MichMash-May 13: Jake Neher

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Cheyna Roth,
Jake Neher
Published May 13, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT
800px-michigan_state_capitol__2_.jpg
Brian Charles Watson
/
Wikimedia Commons

The weekly series MichMash is making some changes. Co-host Jake Neher is leaving WDET for a new job at Automotive News.

The show will continue with host Cheyna Roth. But this week, we’ll take a few minutes to say goodbye to Jake and wish him well.

Tags

Michigan News MichMashFeature
Cheyna Roth
Before becoming the newest Capitol reporter for the Michigan Public Radio Network, Cheyna Roth was an attorney. She spent her days fighting it out in court as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Ionia County. Eventually, Cheyna took her investigative and interview skills and moved on to journalism. She got her masters at Michigan State University and was a documentary filmmaker, podcaster, and freelance writer before finding her home with NPR. Very soon after joining MPRN, Cheyna started covering the 2016 presidential election, chasing after Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, and all their surrogates as they duked it out for Michigan. Cheyna also focuses on the Legislature and criminal justice issues for MPRN. Cheyna is obsessively curious, a passionate storyteller, and an occasional backpacker. Follow her on Twitter at @Cheyna_R
See stories by Cheyna Roth
Jake Neher
Jake Neher is a state Capitol reporter for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He joined MPRN in September of 2012. Before that he served as a reporter and anchor for WFUV Public Radio in the Bronx, New York, and as News Director for KBRW Public Radio in Barrow, Alaska. He has been working in radio in some capacity since he was 15 years old. A native of southeast Michigan, Jake graduated from Central Michigan University in 2010. He has a master's degree in public communications from Fordham University.
See stories by Jake Neher