MichMash-July 22: Primary

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Cheyna Roth
Published July 22, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT
800px-Michigan_state_capitol_2.jpg
Brian Charles Watson
/
Wikimedia Commons

With Michigan Republican primary less than two weeks away, rumors have started to spread that Democrats are planning to vote in the primary in order to sway the results.

As part of the weekly series MichMash, WDET’s Cheyna Roth sits down with Gongwer’s Alethi Kasben to unpack what’s really happening.

Cheyna Roth
Before becoming the newest Capitol reporter for the Michigan Public Radio Network, Cheyna Roth was an attorney. She spent her days fighting it out in court as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Ionia County. Eventually, Cheyna took her investigative and interview skills and moved on to journalism. She got her masters at Michigan State University and was a documentary filmmaker, podcaster, and freelance writer before finding her home with NPR. Very soon after joining MPRN, Cheyna started covering the 2016 presidential election, chasing after Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, and all their surrogates as they duked it out for Michigan. Cheyna also focuses on the Legislature and criminal justice issues for MPRN. Cheyna is obsessively curious, a passionate storyteller, and an occasional backpacker. Follow her on Twitter at @Cheyna_R
