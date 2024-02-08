State GOP representative faces blowback for replacement theory post

A Republican state lawmaker faces widespread criticism for a social media post that appears to endorse a racist theory that a global conspiracy is trying to replace white people.

The re-post by state Representative Josh Schriver (R-Oxford) on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, features a map that shows much of the world covered by black figures with a relatively small number of white figures.

Replacement theory, or the “great replacement,” holds that there is a conspiracy led by global elites to supplant white people by reduced birth rates and encouraging immigration. The theory has been linked to perpetrators of some mass shootings in recent years, as well as other racially motivated violence.

House Speaker Joe Tate (D-Detroit) was among those to condemn the post.

“It is fringe. It is far right. And it is associated with violence,” said Amber McCann, Tate’s press secretary. “The representative’s post proliferates a disturbing and false narrative about the idea that people of color are somehow replacing or threatening to replace other people in this country and this world.”

Rick Pluta / Michigan Public Radio Network file photo Amber McCann is the press secretary for House Speaker Joe Tate (D-Detroit), left.

Schriver and a spokeperson for House Minority Leader Matt Hall (R-Richland Twp.) did not respond to requests for comment. But Schriver shared a statement with The Detroit News.

“I’m opposed to racists, race baiters, and victim politics,” he told The News. “What I find strange is the agenda to demoralize and reduce the white portion of our population.”

McCann said the Democratic speaker is considering disciplinary action against Schriver. That could include the loss of office staff or a resolution of reprimand.

“And I just think this is something that Michiganders should take a closer look at and see whether or not these individuals are the best people to represent them in the state Legislature,” she said.

