Understanding state government: An instructional series

Policymaking can be really, really confusing. Schoolhouse Rock may have covered the basics. But what about the super niche tasks and processes that keep the Michigan government moving? It can feel like, if you're not a lawmaker, lobbyist, or reporter, it's impossible to know what's going on.

Well, that's where this guide comes in. Want to watch (and understand) a day in the state Senate? We got you. Want to know what's actually in a bill everyone's talking about? That's covered too.

It's your state, see how it's run.