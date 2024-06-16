Online calculator helps MI households figure out savings for energy-efficient items

A new online calculator aims to help Michigan households see how much money they might qualify to save by upgrading to more energy-efficient technologies.

The calculator comes from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, and the nonprofit group Rewiring America. It works by asking users for some basic information, including their zip code, income, and household size.

It also asks which energy-saving items users might be interested in getting. Among the choices are induction stoves, heat pumps, solar panels, clothes dryers, and electric vehicles. The tool then gives an estimate of how much users might save by purchasing those items, taking into account rebates and incentives currently on offer.

According to Rewiring American, Michigan is part of the first cohort of states to have such a calculator that integrates state and local incentives. It also includes federal incentives and rebates that were part of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which the group calls “the largest investment in climate action in American history.”

Rewiring America says 42% of U.S. energy-related carbon emissions come from household items. The group says moving to a zero-carbon economy will mean replacing those items with ones powered by clean energy.

“Michigan is ahead of the game in bringing the benefits of the energy transition to families across the state,” Rewiring America CEO Ari Matusiak said in a press release. “We look forward to continuing to work in partnership to make these important home upgrades more affordable and accessible to all. With this calculator, households in Michiganders are only a few clicks away from the next steps on their electrification journey.”

“Helping homeowners navigate what can be a complicated landscape of incentives and rebates is a big part of my job,” added Brynn Cooksey Sr., owner of Air Doctors Heating and Cooling LLC, based in Southfield. “This tool will help speed this process, ensure accuracy, and help increase public awareness about the availability of these discounts and the benefits that these upgrades provide, including improved home comfort, air quality, and performance.”

