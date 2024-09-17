UAW says it’s approaching strike authorization votes against Stellantis

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said Tuesday night that the union is drawing closer to a possible strike against Stellantis.

In a video streamed on the UAW's social media accounts, Fain said the two sides are at odds over the automaker pushing to delay some product investments it agreed to in the 2023 contract reached after a six-week strike.

Fain announced that union locals will soon be holding strike authorization votes.

“We are prepared to take strike action to make Stellantis keep the promise," said Fain. “They are determined to beat down the UAW and devastate the American working class, and we will not let them.”

The UAW filed unfair labor practice complaints against the company with a federal regulator on Monday.

Stellantis officials said the automaker, which owns brands like Chrysler, Dodge, and Ram, is "attempting to carefully manage how and when" it brings new vehicles to market to make sure the company can grow in the future.