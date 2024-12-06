Enviro group: CO2 capture legislation has problems

Michigan lawmakers are considering legislation that could pave the way for capturing carbon dioxide emissions and storing them underground. One environmental group has concerns.

A coalition of business, labor, academic experts, and some environmental groups support the carbon capture and store legislation.

The bills are sponsored by Democratic Senator Sean McCann (SB 1131), Republican Senator Joe Bellino (SB 1132), and Democratic Senator John Cherry (SB 1133).

But the Michigan Environmental Council (MEC) is concerned the legislation does not take precautions to respond to problems such as leaks from pipes transporting CO2 in liquid or gaseous form or leaks as it is pumped underground.

“That leaking can cause carbonic acid to form, which can then leach minerals and heavy metals from the ground, such as arsenic and uranium, and can have really big impacts potentially on groundwater and drinking water,” said Charlotte Jameson, Chief policy officer for MEC.

Jameson noted the nation’s first commercial carbon dioxide capture project in Illinois has had two leaks. She said the company did not notify authorities.

The MEC also would like to see money included in the legislation to train first responders called to the scene of a leak. Another concern is the belief that the legislation would leave the state liable for any damage or injuries.

“How do we do it in a way that it’s got a lot of safeguards and protections built into place so that we can ensure that we’re not going to see water contamination or public health concerns going forward,” Jameson said.

She hopes legislators do not pass the bills in the lame duck session and instead do further work on the legislation next year.