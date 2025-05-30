Former Michigan House speaker and his wife bound over for trial

A former Michigan House Speaker and his wife will stand trial on felony charges. That’s after an East Lansing district court judge bound Republican Lee Chatfield and his wife, Stephanie, over for trial Friday morning.

Lee Chatfield faces several felony charges—including racketeering and various types of embezzlement. If convicted on the most serious of the counts, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Stephanie Chatfield faces two charges, for embezzlement from a non-profit organization, and for conspiracy to commit embezzlement from a non-profit organization. Each could carry a ten year prison sentence.

The state attorney general’s office accuses them of taking from political action committees they were involved in, The Chatfield Majority Fund and The Chatfield Majority Fund 2, as well as the 501(c)(4) organization, the Peninsula Fund. Authorities allege the Chatfields used funds from those groups for personal uses, like travel and paying down credit card debt.

Both Lee and Stephanie Chatfield have maintained their innocence and denied any wrongdoing.

Matt Newburg is an attorney for Stephanie Chatfield.

“The evidence presented at this stage is minimal at best and the court, in its order characterized the evidence as it relates to Mrs. Chatfield as “thin.” We remain deeply concerned about the politically charged nature of this case and we look forward to presenting the full picture as the case moves forward to trial,” a written comment from Newburg said.

The charges were first brought against the Chatfields more than a year ago, in April 2024. A related case against Anne and Rob Minard, former aides to Lee Chatfield, has already been sent to trial.

Friday’s decision to bind the Chatfields over means the court believes there was enough evidence to bring the case to trial.

“The record evidence provides probable cause on all elements of an aiding and abetting theory. There is probable cause to believe that the charged crimes of embezzlement were committed against the Peninsula Fund and the Chatfield Majority Funds by defendant Lee Chatfield and/or Anne Minard,” 54B District Court Judge Molly Hennessey Greenwalt wrote in her order.

Despite the move, Lee Chatfield’s attorney, Mary Chartier, was confident Friday afternoon.

“We fully anticipated that the case would be bound over. Not because we believe the Attorney General has a strong case―she doesn’t. But because the standard for bind over is so low, and the vast majority of cases get bound over because of this low standard.

At trial, the standard is much higher, and we will have the opportunity to fully defend Mr. Chatfield while also exposing the Attorney General’s motives in prosecuting a prolific Republican fundraiser. Many politicians, both former and current, including the Attorney General, and those who help administer political and non-profit accounts, will now be called on to answer questions under oath at the upcoming trial.

We look forward to the fight, to revealing how the Attorney General has weaponized her office against a political rival, and to vindicating Mr. Chatfield,” Chartier said in a written statement.

An arraignment date has been set for June 11 before the 30th Circuit Court in Ingham County.