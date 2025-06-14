Michigan No Kings rallies draw big crowds

Thousands of protesters rallied against President Donald Trump’s administration at the state Capitol in Lansing Saturday.

They named several issues, like immigration enforcement raids, cuts to federal programs, and fears of political violence as top concerns.

Elizabeth Shokoya is a medical student at Michigan State University. She said she also protested in 2020 during Black Lives Matter demonstrations. But she said this moment feels different.

“This one feels more impending doom. Like it’s not only impacting people who are minorities. It’s impacting women. It’s impacting disabled people. It’s impacting everyone. And it feels like you need to be out here to say something because if you don’t say something, then they’re just going to take everything away from us and we’ll regret it,” Shokoya said.

The Trump administration has defended its actions as promoting government efficiency and restoring law and order to American cities.

The Lansing demonstration was one of many organized around the state and country on Saturday. The No Kings rallies were a counter to a military parade President Trump hosted in Washington D.C.

Megan Ropeta is an organizer. Ropeta said more major rallies will come.

“This is not a sprint. This is a long game so we’re in it, we’re buckling in and we’re going to be planning stuff like this for as long as it takes,” Ropeta said.

Rachel Lewis / Michigan Public Crowds of protesters gathered in downtown Ann Arbor, MI, holding signs indicating their unhappiness with President Donald Trump's administration.

The rallies also coincided with increased demonstrations in response to immigration raids around the country that have been taking place this week, especially in Los Angeles. There, President Trump and California Governor Gavin Newsom have sparred over the use of U.S. Marines and California National Guard troops to quell protesters.

Lansing’s rally featured speeches, a march and a carnival.

Terry Link attended with a large puppet named “Peace Mama.” Link said he’s been protesting since 1968 and that persistence is key for any social movement.

“People get out to the streets, it starts to share. People feel like the thoughts that they have, they’re not alone. And they get strength from that. They keep pushing,” Link said.