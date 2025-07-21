© 2025 WVPE
AAA: Average price of gas in Michigan drops

Michigan Public | By Rick Pluta
Published July 21, 2025 at 7:34 PM EDT
An analysis by AAA Michigan finds the average price of regular gasoline in the state dropped by 13 cents this week.

AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said the classic forces of supply and demand are behind the overall price drop.

“If crude oil prices stay steady, if stocks stay steady, then prices will kind of follow where demand is,” she said. “So, through the bulk of the summer it would not be surprising to see prices to go up and down as demand goes up and down.”

Woodland said Michigan’s average cost is now the same as the national average. She said across the state, gas is most expensive in Ann Arbor and metro Detroit. She said the lowest prices are in Marquette, Benton Harbor and Flint.
Michigan Public Radio Network News
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
