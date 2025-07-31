Michigan state parks to increase camping rates beginning August 1

Beginning August 1, 2025, many of Michigan’s 103 state parks will increase rates for camping and overnight lodging. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the reason for the increase is to keep pace with the cost of utilities, equipment, and staff.

The funds will contribute to management operations, a clean experience, and natural resource protection efforts such as managing forest health. The benefits, according to a report from the DNR, will be improved customer service and upgraded campground amenities such as new fire rings and picnic tables.

Jason Fleming, the Parks and Recreation Division Resource Protection and Promotion chief with the DNR, said the funds will primarily be used for day to day operations including keeping bathrooms clean, picking up trash, and making staff available to supervise the parks.

Fleming said camping fees are the largest single source of revenue for the state parks system that comes in on an annual basis. Camping and overnight lodging fees make up nearly half of state park funding.

“That's the message we're really trying to get out there, is that these parks are funded, primarily, with those who are utilizing, and tending, and staying overnight,” said Fleming.

By contrast, taxpayer dollars provide only 3% of funding for Michigan state parks.

“It does help out in a variety of areas,” Fleming said. “But we still have a ways to go. And so, I want to make sure that people understand these rates are a way for us to help keep pace with a lot of other things operationally. These funds help fuel what we do.”

Camping options and rates

The DNR said the rate increase was supported by the Michigan State Park Advisory Committee on August 7, 2024. The DNR reports it will be the first increase in three years.

The DNR said the adjustments are "based on market analysis that mitigates unfair competition with privately owned campgrounds."

Fleming said the DNR analyzes costs and upgrades every few years to keep pace with inflation.

The state parks have a variety of camping options that reflect a variety of comfort and experience levels, Fleming continued.

These range from state forest campgrounds, back country camping, pop-up tents and RVs to modern campsites and overnight lodging. This can include mini cabins, camper cabins, and lodges for larger groups. The state parks also offer organization campgrounds typically used by youth groups, Fleming said.

The DNR said rates for modern campsites will increase by between $4 to $10 per night. This can vary depending on location, electrical current capacity, and how busy the area is. These campgrounds typically offer electrical current capacity between 20 and 50 amps in various hookup sites, with a price range of around $32-50 per night, according to Fleming.

State park overnight lodging rates will range from $60 to $120 per night, with deluxe lodging at $160 per night.

The DNR did not raise fees for rustic campsites in state parks or state forest campgrounds. That price remains at $20, Fleming said.

Many people are already aware of the rate change because they make reservations six months out, booking beyond August 1, he continued.

Why camp?

Michigan state parks began as lands that were donated because people needed a space for recreation, Fleming said. The state park system has since evolved to include a focus on protecting and appreciating the natural resources of Michigan.

Fleming said the park system offers a variety of sights and activities. From relaxing and watching sunsets, hiking to remote nature areas, and witnessing waterfalls, the parks fuel memory-making processes, he continued.

According to Fleming, the parks are important to people for many reasons. For some, it’s part of their culture; for others, it's a multi-generational tradition.

“Many come back year after year, and there is an essential component of interconnectivity to the camping experience,” he said. “Some want peace and quiet and to be out in nature, others want to spend time with family. So having the parks here for future generations is really important.”