Michigan Democrats aim to restrict use of National Guard troops

A new Michigan House bill would ban out-of-state national guard troops from entering Michigan without the governor’s permission or valid orders from the president.

That’s already federal law. But the Trump administration’s use of troops in Washington, D.C., and California is alarming some lawmakers and civil rights advocates who fear Michigan could be next.

State Representative Laurie Pohutsky (D-Livonia) said using soldiers to patrol cities is “deeply concerning.”

“This type of authoritarian activation of our troops and utilizing them against citizens who are engaging in constitutionally protected behavior is very, very frightening," Pohutsky said during a press conference Thursday.

Pohutksy said she doesn’t believe the bill would stop what she sees as an illegal use of military force. But she said having the ban in state law would give state courts a way to fight back.

“Being able to prevent them from engaging unlawfully is not reality. Let’s be honest about that. What we’re trying to do is give courts, which seem to be the only entity really trying to push back against some of these actions, all of the tools possible, including our state courts,” she said.

The Trump administration claims it's using troops to maintain law and order and prevent insurrection.

Despite the reasoning, human rights watchers are skeptical.

Pohutksy’s bill has the support of the ACLU of Michigan.

Kyle Zawacki is the group’s legislative director.

“Seeing troops on the streets as a normalization of a militarized policing force is a step down another direction of an authoritarian playbook. And it’s another step forward that we are going to be pushing back against at every avenue,” he said.

It’s unlikely, however, that the legislation will go anywhere in the Republican-led Michigan House.