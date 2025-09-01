Nurses hit the picket line at mid-Michigan hospital on Labor Day

More than 600 nurses walked off the job at 8am Monday at a hospital near Flint.

A key sticking point between the nurses’ union and Henry Ford Health is on staffing levels, specifically nurse-to-patient ratios.

Last fall, Henry Ford Health finalized a joint venture with Ascension Michigan, forming the second largest health care system in Michigan.

The renamed Henry Ford Genesys (formerly Ascension Genesys Hospital) in Grand Blanc is among the facilities affected.

Teamsters Union local president Dan Glass said Henry Ford now wants to change key aspects of their union contract, specifically to staffing levels the union had reached agreements on with the hospital’s previous owner.

“They just want standard policy across the board instead of recognizing that each union has collectively bargained this agreement with the previous employers. And we want those agreements honored,” said Glass.

Pay is also an issue.

A spokeswoman insists Henry Ford Health is committed to safe nurse staffing models that provide the best quality of care for patients.

“As the Teamsters strike at Henry Ford Genesys Hospital, hundreds of dedicated team members and contract nurses remain on the job,” said Dana Jay, manager of public and media relations at Henry Ford Health. “The hospital remains open, providing the safe, seamless, high-quality care patients deserve.”

Henry Ford Health has had problems at another former Ascension facility.

Back in June, unionized nurses briefly walked off the job at the health system’s hospital in Rochester. The dispute there has also focused on staffing levels. A nurses’ union official said the issue remains unresolved.