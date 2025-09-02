© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dem-sponsored legislation would add due process rights to Michigan Constitution

MPRN | By Rick Pluta
Published September 2, 2025 at 6:47 PM EDT
Interior of the state Capitol's rotunda.
Lester Graham
/
Michigan Radio

Some Democratic state lawmakers have proposed amending the Michigan Constitution to strengthen due process rights they see being threatened at the federal level.

State Representative Carrie Rheingans (D-Ann Arbor) said Tuesday the amendment would be a firewall against eroding threats to federal civil rights protections.

“We are trying to make sure that there are some federal rights and freedoms that are protected in our state laws,” she said. “For example, Miranda rights, the right to remain silent, to not say anything that can be used against you, that actually is not written anywhere in our state laws.”

The amendment would have to be approved by two-thirds supermajorities in the House and Senate, which would send the question to voters for final approval. That prospect seems unlikely with the House under Republican control while Democrats control the Senate.

The proposed amendment would create a constitutional process for suspending habeas corpus. That right says the government cannot hold someone indefinitely without charging them with a crime.

It would require a vote of the Legislature to ask the Michigan Supreme Court to determine whether a state of rebellion or invasion warrants suspending habeas corpus. The initial request to the Legislature would have to come from the governor or the attorney general.
Michigan Public Radio Network News
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta