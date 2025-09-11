Nurses still on the picket line in contract dispute with Michigan hospital

Deadlocked contract talks have hundreds of striking nurses walking the picket line outside a hospital near Flint.

Union members at Henry Ford Genesys in Grand Blanc walked out Labor Day morning.

Union Local President Dan Glass told a rally Thursday they will remain out until their demand for lower nurse to patient ratios are agreed to.

“We’re all here fighting for everything you deserve that this hospital is trying to take away from you,” Glass told a cheering crowd of nurses and other union members.

Henry Ford Health issued a statement saying it has made a fair and competitive offer to the nurses’ union.

“We look forward to continuing negotiations with the Teamsters and hope to have our nurses back caring for the people of Genesee County soon. In the meantime, Henry Ford Genesys Hospital continues to provide the safe, seamless, high-quality care our community deserves, thanks to our dedicated team members and contract nurses.”

The health system says Henry Ford Genesys Hospital has been in steep decline for several years with average yearly losses of about $50 million.

Henry Ford acquired the Grand Blanc hospital in a recent merger with Ascension. The deal made Henry Ford the second largest hospital system in Michigan.

The two sides are scheduled to return to the bargaining table next week.