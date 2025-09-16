Whitmer: Budget stalemate, tariffs stoke uncertainty

Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered a speech Tuesday urging the Legislature to send her a bipartisan budget agreement before the end of the month, arguing a standoff at the Capitol is exacerbating the turmoil caused by tariffs, at the expense of Michigan’s economy.

“We can still do this on time,” she said. “The clock is ticking.”

Whitmer, a Democrat, said federal tariffs are already creating a lot of confusion. At the same time, Congress is locked in a budget fight in Washington. Whitmer said it all adds up to a “man-made storm of uncertainty” and Lansing’s budget battle only adds to the anxiety.

“What we can do is make life a little easier for Michiganders and reduce uncertainty,” she said. “As Michiganders watch the news, they tend to ask a simple question: What does this mean for me and my family? Failing to get this done means more uncertainty.”

State government is two weeks away from a partial shutdown in the absence of a budget deal that includes the Democratic governor, a Republican-controlled House and a Senate led by Democrats. Thousands of state workers are watching for layoff notices that would be required as a part of shutdown plans.

Rick Pluta / Michigan Public Radio Network UAW Local 6000 President Rachel Dickinson says she represents anxious state workers who are on the lookout for layoff notices in anticipation of a partial government shutdown triggered by a budget stalemate in Lansing.

Rachel Dickinson, the president of United Auto Workers Local 6000, was in attendance. The union represents about 15,000 state workers, who are waiting to see if the state sends out layoff notices in anticipation of a shutdown.

“They’re very nervous right now,” she said. “Some people are wondering whether or not they should go out and apply for another job. I mean, these are jobs that are highly skilled. You know, if they do go out an apply for another job, that’s a huge retention and recruitment issue for us, and it’s going to cost the state even more money bringing in new hires.”

Whitmer noted that the Legislature managed to send her on-time budgets in prior years when Democrats were in charge and when legislative control was divided. She said it is possible to cut spending and protect services like universal free school meals. The governor is also seeking a long-term road funding plan and preservation of taxpayer-funded business incentives.

The governor said she is open to compromise, but a Republican budget plan adopted by the House is not one she would sign.

Representative Ann Bollin (R-Brighton), who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, said she wants to see spending cuts as the top priority.

“Look at where we can cut first, where can we save money, where can we restructure, can we be more efficient and be able to expand,” she said. “That’s what we have to do.”

The Michigan Public Radio Network's Colin Jackson contributed to this report.