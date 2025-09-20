Hall says he’s "very confident in budget deal," won’t move up primary date

An effort to move up Michigan’s primary election date next year may be dead on arrival in the state Legislature.

The Detroit News reported Wednesday lawmakers have been working across the aisle on bills to shift the primary earlier in the year than August. Supporters of the effort argue an earlier primary would give local clerks more time to get ready for the November general election.

But House Speaker Matt Hall (R-Richland Twp) said he feels like it would just give Democrats more time to go after Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who’s running as an independent for governor.

“I don’t want to engage in those kind of political tactics in the middle of an election cycle. I mean these people have been running for governor for months and then they want us to come in and change the rules? So, I am very strongly opposed to changing those rules right now,” Hall said Saturday in an interview at a Republican Leadership Conference on Mackinac Island.

Hall said he believes Republicans will ultimately fall in line behind whoever the party nominee is next November.

When reporters asked for his thoughts on possibly moving up the primary date, Michigan Republican Party Chair Jim Runestad said he’s not ready to take a stand on the matter yet. But he said he heard positive things about it from members of Hall’s House Republican caucus this weekend.

“That’s not the end all, be all. But quite a few of them said this is something they want to have happen,” Runestad said.

Moving up the primary date could also move up the deadline for other election-related steps. That includes filing for office.

Hall’s comments came as the Michigan Legislature is also working to pass a state budget ahead of a September 30 deadline to avoid a partial government shutdown.

Hall said he has more confidence now than, “at any point in this process,” that a budget deal will get done before the end of the month.

“Everyone loses in a government shutdown and the best time to make a deal is from a position of strength. And all of us are in a position of strength right now. We all have things we want. We all can come together now before the government shuts down,” he said.

Hall said he’ll take everything he offered the Democratic-led Senate off the table if the government does shut down.

The House and the Senate started billions of dollars apart in their budget proposals. Funding for state employees and programs has been among the latest points of disagreement.