Thousands in Michigan join mass "No Kings" protests across the U.S. against Trump administration

Mass "No Kings" protests against the Trump administration were held across the United States on Saturday, with dozens of protests in cities in Michigan.

In Ann Arbor, a more than two-mile long stretch of thousands of residents lined Stadium Boulevard — the main road that football fans use to get to the game.

1 of 3 — knight.jpg A protester at Ann Arbor's "No Kings" event to protest actions by the Trump administration. Tracy Samilton / Michigan Public 2 of 3 — IMG_1101.jpg A protester at a No Kings rally in Saline, Michigan. Jodi Westrick / Michigan Public 3 of 3 — IMG_1105.jpg At the No Kings rally in Saline, Michigan. Jodi Westrick / Michigan Public

Hundreds of fans in vehicles honked their horns to show solidarity with the chanting, sign-wielding, and occasional costume-wearing protesters, as cars slowly made their way to a Wolverines home game against the Washington Huskies.

Sarah Snyder said she attended the protest because "it's a dire time for our nation."

She said the Trump administration has weaponized the justice system against perceived enemies, caused devastating harm to public health with mass firings of federal health care workers and researchers, and swept up citizens along with immigrants in sometimes violent ICE immigration raids.

"I am protesting this administration and the danger it is inflicting upon people here and around the world. And we need to stand up and stand together," she said.

Ken Benetau said all that and more is on his list. He said he thinks Republicans' denouncements of the peaceful protests is an attempted distraction from their failure to release the Epstein files.

"And the fact that they're using our military against the people of the United States," he added, "that just sucks."

Using the military as a tool to try to intimidate civilians is the most upsetting of many Trump actions he disagrees with, said Vietnam veteran Matthew Bertoni.

"It makes me sick to my stomach."

Meanwhile, Republican leaders made baseless claims about the millions of people attending the events, saying they hate America, support Hamas, are a "terrorist" wing of the Democratic party, and were paid by billionaire George Soros.