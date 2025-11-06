SNAP benefits will restart for some Michiganders on Saturday — but only at a fraction of the usual rate

UPDATE: This story was updated at 7:30 am on 11/6/25

Michiganders who qualify for SNAP benefits will start getting them again on Saturday, but the government will only be making partial payments, and some may still get nothing at all.

That announcement from the federal government and state Department of Health and Human Services comes after the Trump administration paused the federal food aid program starting on November 1, arguing that with the federal government shut down, it didn't have the money to continue distributing SNAP benefits.

Now, two federal judges have ordered the administration to use emergency funds to continue the program, despite the federal government shutdown.

Still, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has said there's not enough in the contingency funds to pay full benefits.

In Michigan, the state health department said Wednesday that benefits will start being disbursed again over the weekend, but recipients will only get about half their usual allotment.

"We understand and share the disappointment many households feel about receiving only a portion of their November SNAP benefits. These benefits are a vital lifeline for many Michigan families, especially with the rising cost of food,” said Elizabeth Hertel, director of MDHHS.

"In addition to SNAP benefits, we encourage those in need to visit local food pantries as needed, which can be found by calling 2-1-1," Hertel said.

NPR reports that the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning research and policy institute, analyzed the partial SNAP benefits payment plan sent Tuesday by the Trump administration to states. It found the roughly 40 percent of households that get the maximum level of food stamp benefits will see payments cut by about half. But those with some income will lose a larger share, with some receiving nothing at all.

About 1.4 million Michiganders use SNAP benefits to afford food.

SNAP recipients who normally receive their benefits on the third, fifth or seventh of the month will receive their partial SNAP allotment Saturday, November 8, the state health department said. All other SNAP recipients will receive partial benefits on their normally scheduled date.

Even with the court orders and the plan for partial payments of November benefits, there were still some unanswered questions at the federal level, officials said.

"New SNAP applications will be processed from October and November, however, it is unclear whether applicants will receive November benefits and MDHHS awaits further guidance from the USDA," the state health department said.

And there are still "multiple pending court proceedings that may further impact the provision of November SNAP benefits."