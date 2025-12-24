School districts lose lawsuit over disclosure requirements following "mass casualty" events

A collection of school districts has lost a lawsuit to try to keep legally privileged information from disclosure in the wake of a mass casualty event.

The districts brought the lawsuit to challenge a state law which requires districts to disclose information in an investigation of a mass casualty event, even if that information would otherwise be considered private.

The state is requiring districts to agree to waive their right to withhold the information, as a condition of receiving state funding for mental health support for students.

The districts argued the law is unconstitutional.

But a court of claims judge disagreed, saying the law “is coercive, but it does not coerce the relinquishment of a constitutional right in exchange for essential public funding.”