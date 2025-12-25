Grants aim to connect Michigan farmers with local markets

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has launched a state-funded grant program designed to help small- and medium-sized food producers better transport and sell Michigan-grown food.

The program, called the Last Food Mile Grant, aims to strengthen local food supply chains by improving how food moves from farms to buyers, including schools, hospitals, restaurants and local markets.

Tim Boring, the director of the state agriculture department, said he believes the initiative will support healthier families in Michigan.

"There's an increased recognition and appreciation for how and where food is grown," Boring said. "Our department has specifically worked to be filling some of these gaps in the middle here of connecting farms with with end users, knowing that healthy food is a big part of having healthier community and having a healthier state."

He also said that while demand for locally grown food continues to grow, getting those products from farms to store shelves remains a hurdle.

“There’s a lot of value on having Michigan-grown food at the store and on tables here. How we transport that around is continuing to be a challenge. This is a small piece of that puzzle, looking to fill some of those gaps and needs,” said Boring

The grant program will award up to $100,000 per project to support efforts that increase the volume and value of Michigan-grown food sold locally.

To be eligible, applicants must be a Michigan based farm business or a Michigan based food business or organization that works directly with local farmers.

The Agriculture and Rural Development Department said the program is part of a broader effort to support healthier communities by keeping more Michigan-grown food in the state. The Last Food Mile Grant complements other Farm to Family initiatives aimed at improving access to locally produced food, the department said.

Applications for the Last Food Mile Grant are now open through the MiAgGrants system.