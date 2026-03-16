DNR gives tips on interacting with black bears emerging from winter dens

As Michigan’s black bears emerge from their winter dens in search of food, the state's Department of Natural Resources has given Michiganders tips on the best way to prevent potential conflicts with the animals.

Jared Duquette, a human-wildlife interactions specialist for the DNR, said bears typically leave their dens in the end of March and early April. He said bears initially forage for nearby food, eating berries and acorns before searching further afield for more substantial food sources.

“Given the harsher winter that we've had this year in Michigan, bears may be sleeping in a little bit longer this year, just because there's not as much food available on the landscape,” Duquette said.

According to a press release from the DNR, Michigan’s black bear population is about 12,450 — 10,350 in the Upper Peninsula and 2,100 in the Lower Peninsula, though the animals "have been pushing south into urban areas of mid-Michigan."

Duquette pointed out that Michigan is only home to black bears, not any other species of bear. He reminded Michigan residents — especially those in areas with higher bear population densities — to take precautions to reduce the chance of hungry bears roaming into backyards:



Take down bird feeders,

Clean grills after use,

Keep pet food inside,

Wait until collection day to put out trash, and

Use bear-resistant trash bins

“Bears have an incredible sense of smell, arguably better than dogs do,” Duquette said, adding they can smell food from a mile away and remember where food sources are for years.

“They're going to be searching around, and sometimes that happens to be somebody's garbage, somebody's bird feeder,” Duquette said. “So we want to make sure people are taking those things down as bears are waking up and preventing conflicts from happening.”

Duquette said it’s rare to encounter a bear, because they avoid people when possible. He said if you're in an area where bears might be, make noise, so the animals know someone is there.

If you encounter a bear, it’s important to stand still and not make any sudden movements, because it could trigger a chase, the DNR said. Duquette advised that if a bear approaches you, you should back slowly away or wait until the bear leaves. He suggested people carry bear spray if they’re hiking in an area that has bears.

“It's a very, very rare instance that we have any type of bear attack in the state,” he said.

“The biggest thing in the spring and summer is that mother bears may have cubs with them and they're going to protect those cubs,” Duquette continued. Black bear cubs may remain with the mother for up to a year and a half after birth, according to the DNR.