Stevens seeks to restore Social Security Administration staffing

Michigan Congresswoman Haley Stevens (D, MI-11) is introducing new legislation to bring back thousands of jobs at the Social Security Administration.

The Trump Administration cut those roles last year as part of mass federal layoffs.

Stevens said the result has been worse customer service at the agency, and Michiganders not getting value for their tax dollars.

“Now we have an extraordinary beneficiary to staff ratio, which means that Michiganders are waiting hours and hours to get answers to questions to access their benefits,” Stevens said in an interview Thursday.

The Social Security Administration handles swaths of the federal government’s social safety net, including retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits.

Stevens’ office said the proposal would bring agency staffing levels back to what they were before President Donald Trump took office, require most of those new hires to serve in customer service roles, and put the rest toward directly serving beneficiaries.



In August, the Trump Administration defended its changes to the Social Security Administration in a press release celebrating the agency’s 90th anniversary.

“By massively improving the customer service experience through technological improvements, preventing illegal aliens from accessing benefits, and delivering no taxes on Social Security through the One Big Beautiful Bill, President Trump has Made Social Security Great Again,” White House Assistant Press Secretary Liz Huston said in the release.

Despite that position, Stevens maintained the picture on the ground looks very different for her constituents and the federal employees who staff the offices. She noted Congress approved the higher staffing levels in past years.

“I want these agencies to work for Michiganders, because we pay into them and that's what's owed to people. And so, you know, we continue to get bluster from the administration, but I do know what's happening with my constituents,” Stevens said.

The legislation could have an uphill battle in the Republican-led Congress. But Stevens hoped it could get done, possibly as part of an end-of-the-year government funding package.

Meanwhile, federal lawmakers have incentives to look at social security policies in general. Social Security’s trust fund for retirement benefits may run out in 2032, which could prompt an across-the-board benefit cut, if Congress doesn't address the issue.