Whitmer calls on state agencies to report on tariff impact to MI businesses

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a directive Thursday calling on state departments and agencies to compile information on the impact of tariffs on Michigan businesses and consumers before some of the orders were struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court as unconstitutional.

The purpose, Whitmer said, is to help people and businesses determine what they might be owed in refunds from $166 billion in revenue collected by the federal government.

“The president’s tariffs have jacked up costs, and Michiganders have been paying the price,” Whitmer said in a statement issued by her office. “Now that the Supreme Court has ruled that these tariffs are illegal, it’s time for Michiganders to get their money back. This executive directive will show us the damage from these irresponsible tariffs and help get refunds back to Michigan businesses.”

Brian Calley, president and CEO of the Small Business Association of Michigan, said that help would be welcomed by businesses that cannot afford legal counsel to work through whatever bureaucracy is created to comply with the decision.

“I think that’s the most important thing that could be provided for small businesses, in particular, that will be navigating a system that literally doesn’t exist right now,” he told Michigan Public Radio. “There’s so many complex aspects to this.”

The Supreme Court decision leaves a lot of loose ends, said Sandy Baruha, president and CEO of the Detroit Regional Chamber. Baruha believes the Trump administration still has more moves in the works.

“I would not buy things on credit based on the supposed promise of reimbursement checks coming,” he said. “I think he’s moving from one avenue to another and he’s in the process of doing that right now.”

Economist Charles Ballard agrees there are still a lot of questions about how that decision will be applied and who might benefit.

“I think there probably will be some refunds,” he said. “To the extent to which those trickle back to consumers, I don’t think we’re sure about that, especially since there already so many other inflationary pressures right now, especially in the oil markets.”

A report ordered last year by the governor determined agriculture, home builders and construction were among the Michigan industries hardest hit by tariffs.