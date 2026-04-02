Whitmer declares energy emergency

The governor is declaring an energy emergency in the wake of high fuel prices around the state.

Gas prices have gone up by almost a dollar more per gallon since President Trump started a war with Iran last month.

As a result, the federal government eased some environmental regulations to allow for the continued sale of a cheaper winter blend of fuel.

In May, the gas supply typically switches to a summer blend that releases fewer carbon emissions but can also cost more per gallon.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s order pauses the state’s own regulations around summer blends for gas in eight southeast Michigan counties.

“As governor, I can’t end a war overseas or undo bad policies at the federal level that led to higher gas prices, but I will do what I can to try to give families a break. To provide relief, I’m issuing an executive order taking a few actions with one aim: saving drivers money at the pump,” Whitmer said in a press release Thursday.

Michigan House Republicans are taking credit for Whitmer's decision. On Thursday, a group of them sent her a letter urging her to ease the summer fuel standards.

“Michigan families and businesses needed relief, and I’m glad to see action taken to expand access to lower-cost fuel options,” Representative Jerry Neyer (R-Shepherd) said in a press release. “This is exactly the kind of step that helps people keep more money in their pockets.”

Whitmer said the state remains committed to its clean energy policies.

But some environmentalists say this current price shock is a sign the state and country need to start looking more toward renewable sources of energy to meet needs. Ben Poulson is state government affairs director for the Michigan League of Conservation Voters.

“The Trump administration’s energy policies are contributing to higher gas prices for Michigan families, creating real harm that states are being forced to respond to. Weakening fuel standards is not a durable solution; it simply shifts costs from the pump to our environment and communities. Michiganders need durable solutions, like accelerating electrification and reducing our dependence on volatile fossil fuels,” Poulson said in a statement.

Whitmer’s energy emergency declaration is in effect until July at the latest, or when conditions improve.