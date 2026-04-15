Michigan Senate votes to block mandatory overtime for nurses

Michigan nurses would no longer be forced to work overtime under bills passed in the Michigan Senate Wednesday.

The bills would stop hospitals from making nurses work extra hours, with some exceptions. The package would also give nurses at least an eight-hour break following a 12-hour shift.

State Senator Stephanie Chang co-sponsored the legislation. She said nurses need those protections.

“Right now, hospitals can order nurses to work unlimited hours. When nurses are exhausted and sleep deprived, they cannot help but make errors. And unfortunately, sometimes, they might be life threatening ones,” Chang said.

Some opponents of the legislation worry it could hurt hospitals' ability to handle staffing. During the committee process, some groups testified that healthcare decisions, including staffing, were best left with each hospital.

The bills were changed since being referred to a Senate committee . The tweaks to the bills would delay the date they take effect until June next year, add some exceptions, and toughen penalties for repeat offenders, among other things.

The Michigan Health and Hospital Association was among the groups that expressed initial concern about the legislation.

“Nurses are essential to high-quality, accessible healthcare. Michigan hospitals rely on our nursing workforce and support decisions being made by our nurse leaders at the hospital level. The MHA appreciates the Michigan Senate’s willingness to listen to the concerns of hospital leaders and implement changes that recognize the importance of preserving nurse decision-making at the local hospital level, particularly during unpredictable events,” Chief Nursing Officer Amy Brown said in a written statement.

State Senator Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Twp) said it makes sense for the state to limit mandatory overtime for nurses, especially as many are not represented by unions who may fight for similar policies on their own.

“The hospitals are not going to change the policy. It’s very clear they have no incentive to change the policy. It’s already working for them and meeting their goals. And so, in order to make things change, it’s going to take legislative action,” McBroom said.

Lawmakers have been proposing similar legislation for years. Wednesday marked the first time it received a vote in the state Senate.

The legislation got a couple of Republican votes in the Democratic-controlled Michigan Senate. It now goes to the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

Chang said advocacy from nurses got the bills this far. She said that nurse organizing won’t stop.

“They are a fierce group of committed advocates, and so I really expect that they will continue to advocate and direct their focus now on the House. Everyone’s got exhausted nurses in their district and so I expect that they will be hearing from them,” Chang said.