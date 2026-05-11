Auburn Hills officials distribute free water amidst "State of Emergency"

Residents across Oakland County are facing a strictly limited water supply this week after a massive 42-inch water transmission line ruptured in River Woods Park. The break has prompted Auburn Hills to declare a "State of Emergency" and implement a citywide "emergency use only" restriction on running water.

The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) and local officials spent Monday distributing one-gallon water containers to residents at the Department of Public Works. As the line of cars grew, crews worked through the afternoon, eventually transitioning to packs of water bottles after the water tanker ran low.

The Great Lakes Water Authority Great Lakes Water Authority workers fill clear one-gallon containers to meet the rising demand for water.



Kristofferson Fagan with the GLWA said the community has stepped up to help manage the crisis. "They’ve been very thankful," Fagan said. "It’s been one teamwork in terms of getting the water out."

Andy Usztan, who operates a business in the area, said that while the free water is a helpful start, he is having to find creative solutions for basic needs that bottled water cannot solve.

"I had some porta-johns delivered, and so we should see if they shut the water off or not," Usztan said.

The GLWA warns that the impact of the break could be long-lasting.

Officials estimate that a total water loss or significantly reduced pressure could persist for at least 14 days while the 42-inch water line is replaced. The authority noted late Monday that while they are working around the clock, the installation of the new pipeline may not be complete until next week.

Free water remains available at three distribution sites across the area.



Orion Township: Wildwood Amphitheater, 2700 Joslyn Court

Auburn Hills: Auburn Hills Department of Public Works, 1500 Brown Road

Village of Lake Orion: Atwater Park, 426 Atwater Street

A mandatory boil water advisory remains in effect for affected areas. Residents are urged to boil any water intended for consumption for at least one minute.