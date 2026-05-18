Legislators moving to add additional snow days for school districts affected by flooding

The widespread flooding in northern Michigan this year may force state lawmakers to allow additional snow days this school year.

State law requires districts to be in session for at least 180 days per year.

But legislators in the state House passed a bill last week to allow for an additional four days of missed school. The bill would apply mostly to northern Michigan counties affected by heavy winter snow and spring flooding. Some districts would be allowed five extra days of missed school.

The bill passed after a number of school superintendents from northern Michigan districts told legislators of the impacts of heavy snowfall and subsequent rain and flooding that forced schools to close.

“I’ve been in education for 35 years, the past five years in northern Michigan, and I can tell you that, first hand, the past two winters have not been comparable to previous winters,” said Spencer Byrd, superintendent of Cheboygan Area Schools.

The bill passed the house with 99 yes votes, and only five no votes. Six legislators didn’t vote.

Representative Curtis VanderWall supported the bill but pointed out it wasn’t the first time legislators had to add to the snow day count because of severe weather.

“I think we need to look at a long term fix or we’re going to continue to slip in every year, there’s going to be a reason,” VanderWall said.

The bill still must pass the state Senate and be signed by the governor to take effect.

The bill also would apply to Oakland County, where a water main break forced schools to close earlier this month.

