Benson says she’d create arts, culture, tourism & sports department as governor

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says she’d create a new department of arts, culture, tourism, and sports if she is elected governor. The Democratic hopeful says that would provide an economic boost, be better for students, and make Michigan a more inviting place to visit and to live.

“A department on arts, culture, tourism and sports will help us leverage the economic advantages that building a creative economy can bring to our state, leverage our tourism industry in a way that, I think when we look at the beauty around us, we’ve really underutilized in a way that leaves a lot of money on the table,” she said. “We have not fully invested in arts and sports opportunities for our schools. The data shows when we do that, we create leaders, we create creative thinkers, we create problem solvers.”

Benson unveiled the idea during the Detroit Regional Mackinac Policy Conference on Mackinac Island.

Benson says she could find savings and efficiencies to fund the new department.

Governors have wide latitude to organize their cabinets, and it is not unusual for new governors to create, abolish and combine departments. Department director appointments are subject to approval by the state Senate.