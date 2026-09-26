ACLU report: University of Michigan, among others, unfairly targeted pro-Palestine speech

An ACLU report released this week alleges the University of Michigan, along with other universities, has violated the constitutional rights of pro-Palestine protestors holding rallies, marches and other demonstrations on campus.

The report says the University of Michigan's response to a surge of pro-Palestine activism has been harsher than its response to other kinds of student-led activism in the past.

"Many of the larger protests have resulted in the university and its police arresting, detaining, physically harming, and using chemical sprays against protestors; initiating a variety of disciplinary proceedings against protestors; ordering protestors not to appear on campus under threat of criminal trespass sanctions; and adopting a new, ill-defined policy broadly prohibiting 'disruptions' anywhere on campus," the ACLU said in its report.

The ACLU of Michigan and five affected protesters sued over the bans, which in some cases lasted longer than a year, as well as the new policy that bans protest activity in campus buildings and at campus events that are deemed disruptive.

The lawsuit says the demonstration crackdowns and the new policy violate the plaintiffs' free speech rights, and the trespass warnings violate the plaintiffs' right to due process, since they were not allowed a meaningful way to appeal the orders to stay off the University campus.

The university took issue with that characterization.

"The University of Michigan is firmly committed to freedom of speech, academic freedom and the right to peaceful protest, including expression that challenges the university and its leadership," a University of Michigan spokesman said in a statement. "U-M does not restrict speech or take disciplinary action based on political viewpoint. University policies apply regardless of cause or message and are intended to protect both free expression and the ability of our community to learn, teach and work. "

"When demonstrations threaten safety, damage property, block access or substantially disrupt university operations, the university has a responsibility to respond," the statement continued. "Law enforcement and disciplinary decisions are based on the circumstances and actions involved, not the viewpoints being expressed."

Editor's note: The University of Michigan holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.