House lawmakers consider several items during wind down to general election

The Michigan House of Representatives this week met for what could be one of its last times before election day.

Lawmakers in the Republican-led chamber took the opportunity to pass some final legislative priorities as well as possible longshots in the Democratic-controlled state Senate.

Dam safety legislation was among the bills passed after the House worked out an agreement with the Senate.

The bill would give state regulators more power to oversee the state’s dams and strengthen disaster planning.

In a press release, Rep. John Roth (R-Interlochen) called it “a good first step.”

“By addressing our vulnerabilities in the infrastructure beforehand, we can make needed improvements before an emergency occurs. Northern Michigan has repeatedly seen the tragic consequences of dam failure, and our communities deserve serious oversight to ensure that the work is being done to prevent future disasters,” Roth said in the statement.

Critics of the legislation have shared concerns about overstepping the state’s authority when it comes to oversight of federally-licensed dams.

After passing the House by a 96-7 vote, the bill returns to the Michigan Senate for a concurrence vote before it can head to the governor.

Several House committees also met this week, including the House Insurance Committee. There, lawmakers discussed a bipartisan auto insurance package.

Six years ago, a 2019 law change took effect that let most Michiganders choose lower levels of personal injury protection coverage in case of a vehicle accident. The new bills would again lower that minimum required option from $250,000 of coverage for most drivers to $50,000.

State Representative Mike Harris (R-Waterford) chairs the House Insurance Committee.

He said auto insurance is so expensive partly because it’s treated as a stand in for health insurance, without the discounts health plans negotiate.

"I don't care if you're in a car or if you fall off your roof, it's horrible no matter what. But we treat them differently. That's why auto insurance is high,” Harris said.

The legislation would also lower the minimum required liability protections for bodily injury.

Many catastrophically injured car accident survivors and their advocates said it became harder for them to get insurance to pay for their care after the changes took effect. Meanwhile, Michigan continues to have some of the highest car insurance rates in the country.

On Thursday, the Michigan House voted to close what some saw as a loophole in the state’s ethics laws.

State lawmakers already banned their former colleagues from immediately becoming lobbyists after leaving the Michigan Legislature.

A new bill passed in the House would stop lawmakers from working for an organization that receives a grant from the state’s Utility Consumer Participation Board within two years of leaving office.

State Representative Parker Fairbairn (R-Harbor Springs) said lawmakers shouldn’t benefit from organizations they help fund when in office.

“This glaring hole in our state’s ethics laws should be closed immediately and ratepayers protected,” Fairbairn said during a floor speech.

Fairbairn tried to snipe at last session’s Democratic House majority, which boosted the board’s grants, before being gaveled down.

The bill now goes to the state Senate after passing 88-15 in the House.

Beyond policy bills, the House also took up several resolutions, including ones to condemn antisemitism and socialism.

Democrats accused Republicans of electioneering and playing games with the socialism resolution.

Sponsor Rep. Jay DeBoyer (R-Clay Twp), who’s also running for lieutenant governor, spoke at length while Democrats were not allowed to speak.

Republicans also forced a roll call vote, which would get members on the record either condemning or not condemning socialism.

Meanwhile, Democrats tried unsuccessfully to tie several votes to legislation to suspend the state’s gas tax in their own messaging attempt. That's as regular fuel prices remain over $1.50 higher than a year ago.

State Representative Carrie Rheingans (D-Ann Arbor) accused Republicans of focusing too much on sending signals to voters rather than issues people care about.

“They’re not asking us to solve how a flag hangs in a classroom. They’re not asking us to denounce free political speech, which is a first amendment protected right. They’re asking us to address their gas prices,” Rheingans said.

In 2022, Republicans also unsuccessfully tried to suspend taxes on gas during a gas price spike.

The Detroit News reports House leadership called suspending the gas tax unrealistic given budgetary concerns.