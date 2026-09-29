University of Michigan pauses freshmen no-grade policy for further review

The University of Michigan said it will pause its pilot program planned for fall 2027 that would remove letter grades for many first-semester students in the College of Literature, Sciences, and the Arts.

"The first-semester grade covering pilot program in the College of Literature, Science, and the Arts has been paused," the university said in a statement posted to its website Monday. "University leadership requested the pause to allow further input, analysis, and discussion. The pilot was initially scheduled to begin in fall 2027.

"College of LSA Dean Rosario Ceballo and her leadership team remain committed to continuing to work with the LSA community to help first-year students establish early academic momentum, support their well-being, and inspire their intellectual curiosity."

Under the plan, final letter grades for first-semester freshmen within the College of LSA - by far the largest college at the university - will be replaced with a designation of either “pass” or “no credit.”

The program was designed "to help foster an environment where college students can acclimate to the demands of a University of Michigan education and pursue new academic challenges," the university previously said.

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