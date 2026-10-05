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Obama, Trump to campaign for Michigan candidates ahead of November election

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published October 5, 2026 at 9:23 PM EDT
Former President of the United States Barack Obama speaks with supporters at a 2024 campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center in Tucson, Arizona.
Gage Skidmore
/
By Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America
Former President of the United States Barack Obama speaks with supporters at a 2024 campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center in Tucson, Arizona.

Former President Barack Obama will be in Detroit later this month to campaign with Democrats on the November ballot. 
   
The former president is scheduled to appear on October 24 with U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El Sayed, gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson, and other Democrats.

Obama is just the latest high profile national figure to campaign for local candidates in Michigan ahead of the midterm election. Michigan has multiple races that have drawn national attention, as well as nationally recognized political leaders.

President Donald Trump held a rally with the Republican candidates he endorsed before the August primary.

Trump told reporters outside the White House Monday that he will return to Michigan in "about a week and a half."

Meanwhile, more than 125,000 Michiganders have already cast their ballots in the November election, according to the Secretary of State's office.
Michigan Public Radio Network News
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody