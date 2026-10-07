Rogers, El-Sayed poised to clash in first debate of US Senate race

Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed are set to face each other Wednesday night in their first debate in Michigan’s U.S. Senate race, with trade and the war with Iran likely to be major points of contention.

In recent weeks, Rogers has softened his positions on both issues, calling for an end to the trade war with Canada, and the U.S. and Israeli war with Iran, because of their effects on the U.S. economy.

Rogers released a campaign video this week calling for an end to the trade war with Canada.

"We need to end this tariff war — now," Rogers said in the ad.

President Donald Trump said he did not believe Rogers was talking to him.

“I viewed him as saying that he thinks Canada should make a deal,” Trump said.

Trump defended the trade war, saying, “We want to make our own cars. We don't want them to make cars for us.”

Rogers also initially supported the war with Iran before calling for it to end in a recent campaign ad.

“The war with Iran needs to end and end quickly,” Rogers said. “When it does, energy costs will plummet. But Michigan families can't afford to wait for that to happen.”

El-Sayed has consistently opposed both the war with Iran and the broad tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. He supports targeted tariffs but opposes blanket tariffs of 25% or 50%.

El-Sayed has criticized Rogers for changing his positions.

“The guy's flip flopped so many times,” El-Sayed said. “He doesn't know what he believes. All he believes is that he has to keep Donald Trump happy.”

Rogers says he can work with the Trump administration to address problems facing Michigan.

“My opponent, all he wants to do is fight with Trump,” Rogers said. “That will not solve a problem here in Michigan.”

The war with Iran has also driven up diesel prices and affected the cost of goods, while Rogers has argued that ending the war would bring down energy costs.

“When you justify illegal, unjustifiable wars, people pay the price, and you can't just unring the bell,” El-Sayed said.

The debate is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday in Grand Rapids.